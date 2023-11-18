فيديو| البابا تواضروس يدشن كنيسة القديس يوحنا المعمدان بالخيالة

دشن قداسة البابا تواضروس الثاني، بابا الإسكندرية وبطريرك الكرازة المرقسية صباح اليوم السبت، كنيسة القديس يوحنا المعمدان بالخيالة.
وشارك البابا تواضروس عدد من الأساقفة والأباء الكهنة وخورس الشمامسة، بجانب حضور شعبي غفير.
<iframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?height=314&href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FCopticOrthodoxChurchMediaCenter%2Fvideos%2F368351062309552%2F&show_text=false&width=560&t=0" width="560" height="314" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true" allow="autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowFullScreen="true"></iframe>