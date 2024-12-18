منها فيلم «من المسافة صفر».. تعرف على القائمة القصيرة لجوائز الأوسكار 2025

كشفت أكاديمية علوم وفنون الصور المتحركة عن القائمة القصيرة لجوائز الأوسكار في نسختها الـ97، في 10 فئات مختلفة، هيمن عليها فيلم “Emilia Pérez” للمخرج جاك أوديار، بـ6 ترشيحات، فيما نال كل من “Wicked” و"Gladiator II" أربعة ترشيحات لكل منهما. ومن المقرر الإعلان عن القائمة النهائية لترشيحات جوائز الأوسكار في 17 يناير المقبل.

ونال الفيلم الفلسطيني “من المسافة صفر” للمخرج رشيد مشهراوي، ترشيحًا في فئة أفضل فيلم دولي؛ وتعتبر هذه المرة هى الثالثة للسينما الفلسطينية التي تحقق فيها هذا الإنجاز بعد فيلمي “الجنة الآن” و"عمر" للمخرج هاني أبو أسعد.

وفيما يلي القائمة القصيرة لترشيحات جوائز الأوسكار 2025:

أفضل فيلم وثائقي

The Bibi Files”

“Black Box Diaries”

“Dahomey”

“Daughters”

“Eno”

“Frida”

“Hollywoodgate”

“No Other Land”

“Porcelain War”

“Queendom”

“The Remarkable Life of Ibelin”

“Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat”

“Sugarcane”

“Union”

“Will & Harper”

أفضل وثائقي قصير

Chasing Roo”

“Death by Numbers”

“Eternal Father”

“I Am Ready، Warden”

“Incident”

“Instruments of a Beating Heart”

“Keeper”

“Makayla’s Voice: A Letter to the World”

“Once upon a Time in Ukraine”

“The Only Girl in the Orchestra”

“Planetwalker”

“The Quilters”

“Seat 31: Zooey Zephyr”

“A Swim Lesson”

“Until He’s Back”

أفضل فيلم دولي

I’m Still Here - البرازيل

Universal Language - كندا

Waves - التشيك

The Girl with the Needle - الدنمارك

Emilia Pérez - فرنسا

The Seed of the Sacred Fig - ألمانيا

Touch - أيسلندا

Kneecap - أيرلندا

Vermiglio - إيطاليا

Flow - لاتفيا

Armand - النرويج

From Ground Zero - فلسطين

Dahomey - السنغال

How to Make Millions before Grandma Dies - تايلاند

Santosh - المملكة المتحدة

أفضل ماكياج وتصفيف شعر

"The Apprentice"

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”

“A Different Man”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Maria”

“Nosferatu”

“The Substance”

“Waltzing with Brando”

“Wicked”

أفضل موسيقى تصويرية

“Alien: Romulus”

“Babygirl”

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”

“Blink Twice”

“Blitz”

“The Brutalist”

“Challengers”

“Conclave”

“Emilia Pérez”

“The Fire Inside”

“Gladiator II”

“Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1”

“Inside Out 2”

“Nosferatu”

“The Room Next Door”

“Sing Sing”

“The Six Triple Eight”

“Wicked”

“The Wild Robot”

“Young Woman and the Sea”

أفضل أغنية أصلية

Forbidden Road” from “Better Man”

“Winter Coat” from “Blitz”

“Compress/Repress” from “Challengers”

“Never Too Late” from “Elton John: Never Too Late”

“El Mal” from “Emilia Pérez”

“Mi Camino” from “Emilia Pérez”

“Sick In The Head” from “Kneecap”

“Beyond” from “Moana 2”

“Tell Me It’s You” from “Mufasa: The Lion King”

“Piece By Piece” from “Piece by Piece”

“Like A Bird” from “Sing Sing”

“The Journey” from “The Six Triple Eight”

“Out Of Oklahoma” from “Twisters”

“Kiss The Sky” from “The Wild Robot”

“Harper And Will Go West” from “Will & Harper”

أفضل رسوم متحركة قصير

Au Revoir Mon Monde”

“A Bear Named Wojtek”

“Beautiful Men”

“Bottle George”

“A Crab in the Pool”

“In the Shadow of the Cypress”

“Magic Candies”

“Maybe Elephants”

“Me”

“Origami”

“Percebes”

“The 21”

“Wander to Wonder”

“The Wild-Tempere

أفضل فيلم قصير

Anuja”

“Clodagh”

“The Compatriot”

“Crust”

“Dovecote”

“Edge of Space”

“The Ice Cream Man”

“I’m Not a Robot”

“The Last Ranger”

“A Lien”

“The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent”

“The Masterpiece”

“An Orange from Jaffa”

“Paris 70”

“Room Taken”

أفضل صوت

Alien: Romulus”

“Blitz”

“A Complete Unknown”

“Deadpool & Wolverine”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Gladiator II”

“Joker: Folie à Deux”

“Wicked”

“The Wild Robot”

أفضل مؤثرات بصرية

Alien: Romulus”

“Better Man”

“Civil War”

“Deadpool & Wolverine”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Gladiator II”

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes”

“Mufasa: The Lion King”

“Twisters”

“Wicked”