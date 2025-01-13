مظاهر الاحتفال بـ"أسبوع الصّلاة من أجل وحدة المسيحيّين" في لبنان

يحتفل الشرق الأوسط والعالم بـ "أسبوع الصّلاة من أجل وحدة المسيحيّين" بين 18 و25 يناير من كلّ سنة، محطّة مسكونيّة نترافق خلالها في الصّلاة والترنيم والتضرّع إلى الله عبر كتيّب خاصّ حمل هذه السّنة عنوان "أتؤمنينَ بهذا؟" (يوحنّا 11: 26).

وكما جرت العادة سنويًّا يشارك المسيحيّون من مختلف العائلات الكنسيّة في احتفالات يتّحدون خلالها في الصّلاة على نيّة وحدة يتوقون إليها.

وفي هذا الإطار، يقدم برنامج الاحتفالات بـ "أسبوع الصّلاة من أجل وحدة المسيحيّين" الّتي ستُقام هذه السنة في مختلف المناطق اللّبنانيّة.

- كتيّب أسبوع الصلاة باللّغتين العربيّة والإنكليزيّة: https://www.mecc.org/meccnewsar/2024/12/14/-2025

- الصلاة من أجل وحدة المسيحيّين: https://www.mecc.org/meccnewsar/2025/1/13/-

The Week of Prayer for Christian Unity 2025 in Lebanon

What Are the Celebrations that Will Be Held on the Occasion?

The Middle East and the world celebrate the "Week of Prayer for Christian Unity" between January 18 and 25 of each year. An Ecumenical station during which we Pray and sing together praising our Lord Jesus through a special booklet, which is entitled this year “Do you believe this?” (John 11: 26).

As is customary every year, Christians from different Church Families participate in celebrations during which they unite in Prayer on the intention of a unity that they long for. In this context, we issue in Arabic the program of celebrations of the "Week of Prayer for Christian Unity" that will be held this year in various Lebanese regions.

- Week of Prayer Booklet 2025 in Arabic and English: https://www.mecc.org/mecc/2024/12/14/the-middle-east-council-of-churches-issues-the-arabic-version-of-the-week-of-prayer-for-christian-unity-booklet-2025

- The Prayer for Christian Unity: https://www.mecc.org/mecc/2025/1/13/the-prayer-for-christian-