كشفت أكاديمية علوم وفنون الصور المتحركة عن ترشيحات جوائز الأوسكار في نسختها الـ96، والمقرر إعلان جوائزها في 10 مارس المقبل.

وتصدر ترشيحات الجوائز فيلم "Oppenheimer" للمخرج كريستوفر نولان، برصيد 13 ترشيحا، تلاه فيلم "Poor Things" للمخرج يورجوس لانثيموس، برصيد 11 ترشيحا. وفيما يلي القائمة الكاملة لترشيحات جوائز الأوسكار 2024:

أفضل فيلم:

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

American Fiction

Barbie

Maestro

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

أفضل ممثلة رئيسية:

آنيت بينينج - Nyad

ساندرا هولر - Anatomy of a Fall

كاري موليجان - Maestro

ليلي جلادستون - Killers of the Flower Moon

إيما ستون - Poor Things

أفضل ممثل رئيسي:

برادلي كوبر - Maestro

كولمان دومينجو - Rustin

بول جياماتي - The Holdovers

جيفري رايت - American Fiction

كيليان مورفي- Oppenheimer

أفضل ممثلة مساعدة

إيميلي بلانت- Oppenheimer

دانييل بروك - The Color Purple

جودي فوستر - Nyad

أمريكا فيرارا - Barbie

دافني جوي - The Holdovers

أفضل ممثل مساعد

روبرت دي نيرو - Killers of the Flower Moon

روبرت داوني جونيور - Oppenheimer

رايان جوسلينج - Barbie

ستيرلج كي. براون - American Fiction

مارك روفالو - Poor Things

أفضل مخرج

Killers of the Flower Moon - مارتن سكورسيزي

Anatomy of a Fall - جوستين ترييه

Poor Things - يورجوس لانثيموس

Oppenheimer - كريستوفر نولان

The Zone of Interest - جوناثان جلايزر

أفضل فيلم أجنبي

Io Capitano

The Teachers’ Lounge

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest

أفضل سيناريو أصلي

Anatomy of a Fall

May December

The Holdovers

Maestro

Past Lives

أفضل سيناريو مقتبس

Barbie

American Fiction

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

أفضل مونتاج

"Anatomy of a Fall"

"The Holdovers"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things"

أفضل مؤثرات بصرية

"El Conde"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Maestro"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things"

أفضل موسيقى تصويرية

"American Fiction"

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things"

أفضل تصوير سينمائي

"El Conde"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Maestro"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things"

أفضل تصميم ملابس

"Barbie"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Napoleon"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things"

أفضل فيلم وثائقي

"20 Days in Mariupol"

"Bobi Wine: The People's President"

"The Eternal Memory"

"Four Daughters"

"To Kill a Tiger"

أفضل فيلم رسوم متحركة

The Boy and the Heron"

"Elemental"

"Nimona"

"Robot Dreams"

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse".