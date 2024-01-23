كشفت أكاديمية علوم وفنون الصور المتحركة عن ترشيحات جوائز الأوسكار في نسختها الـ96، والمقرر إعلان جوائزها في 10 مارس المقبل.
وتصدر ترشيحات الجوائز فيلم "Oppenheimer" للمخرج كريستوفر نولان، برصيد 13 ترشيحا، تلاه فيلم "Poor Things" للمخرج يورجوس لانثيموس، برصيد 11 ترشيحا. وفيما يلي القائمة الكاملة لترشيحات جوائز الأوسكار 2024:
أفضل فيلم:
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
American Fiction
Barbie
Maestro
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest
أفضل ممثلة رئيسية:
آنيت بينينج - Nyad
ساندرا هولر - Anatomy of a Fall
كاري موليجان - Maestro
ليلي جلادستون - Killers of the Flower Moon
إيما ستون - Poor Things
أفضل ممثل رئيسي:
برادلي كوبر - Maestro
كولمان دومينجو - Rustin
بول جياماتي - The Holdovers
جيفري رايت - American Fiction
كيليان مورفي- Oppenheimer
أفضل ممثلة مساعدة
إيميلي بلانت- Oppenheimer
دانييل بروك - The Color Purple
جودي فوستر - Nyad
أمريكا فيرارا - Barbie
دافني جوي - The Holdovers
أفضل ممثل مساعد
روبرت دي نيرو - Killers of the Flower Moon
روبرت داوني جونيور - Oppenheimer
رايان جوسلينج - Barbie
ستيرلج كي. براون - American Fiction
مارك روفالو - Poor Things
أفضل مخرج
Killers of the Flower Moon - مارتن سكورسيزي
Anatomy of a Fall - جوستين ترييه
Poor Things - يورجوس لانثيموس
Oppenheimer - كريستوفر نولان
The Zone of Interest - جوناثان جلايزر
أفضل فيلم أجنبي
Io Capitano
The Teachers’ Lounge
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Zone of Interest
أفضل سيناريو أصلي
Anatomy of a Fall
May December
The Holdovers
Maestro
Past Lives
أفضل سيناريو مقتبس
Barbie
American Fiction
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
أفضل مونتاج
"Anatomy of a Fall"
"The Holdovers"
"Killers of the Flower Moon"
"Oppenheimer"
"Poor Things"
أفضل مؤثرات بصرية
"El Conde"
"Killers of the Flower Moon"
"Maestro"
"Oppenheimer"
"Poor Things"
أفضل موسيقى تصويرية
"American Fiction"
"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny"
"Killers of the Flower Moon"
"Oppenheimer"
"Poor Things"
أفضل تصوير سينمائي
"El Conde"
"Killers of the Flower Moon"
"Maestro"
"Oppenheimer"
"Poor Things"
أفضل تصميم ملابس
"Barbie"
"Killers of the Flower Moon"
"Napoleon"
"Oppenheimer"
"Poor Things"
أفضل فيلم وثائقي
"20 Days in Mariupol"
"Bobi Wine: The People's President"
"The Eternal Memory"
"Four Daughters"
"To Kill a Tiger"
أفضل فيلم رسوم متحركة
The Boy and the Heron"
"Elemental"
"Nimona"
"Robot Dreams"
"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse".